Motorcyclist dies in crash in Muskoka Lakes Township
OPP in Muskoka Lakes Township say a motorcyclist has died following a crash on Saturday.
Officers say the crash happened on Peninsula Road, between North Drive and Campbells Road in Port Carling, just before 4 p.m.
Investigators say the 41-year-old motorcyclist went off the road and crashed into a rock cut, dying from their injuries.
The roadway was closed in both directions while officers completed their investigation but was reopened late Saturday night.
Here's how wildfires are starting: experts answer your questions
As fires continue to burn in Canada, CTVNews.ca helps answer questions from how a wildfire starts to how a person can be held responsible for igniting one.
'Begin to heal': Manitoba community prays for loved ones who died in bus crash
Residents of Dauphin, Man., are expected to seek solace at church services today as they mourn 15 community members who died in a highway crash that also left 10 gravely injured.
WestJet to shut down Sunwing Airlines, merge it with mainline business
WestJet will wind down Sunwing Airlines and integrate the low-cost carrier into its mainline business within two years as part of a strategy to streamline operations amid fierce competition.
Conservatives have to moderate to win the next election, O'Toole says in exit interview
Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole maintains the party will have to moderate if it wants to win a majority government in the next general election, and he 'disagrees' with his caucus colleagues who say otherwise.
The woman who founded Father's Day was a renegade, great-granddaughter says
The late Sonora Smart Dodd launched the celebration of dads in 1910 in her hometown of Spokane, Washington. As a result, she is the one responsible for those annual gifts that run the gamut from embarrassingly silly-looking neckties to kids' finger paintings crafted with so much love by those tiny hands that they can bring a tear to the eye of even the most stoic father.
Attorney General Garland keeps poker face as firestorm erupts after Trump charges
On his first day as attorney general, Merrick Garland pledged a return to what he called the "norms" of the Justice Department and said he would work to eliminate the perception of political interference. But in the two years since he took office, the former federal judge has found himself in the middle of a political firestorm of historic proportions.
Experts explain link between wildfires and climate change
Experts say the reason wildfires are so pronounced in Canada this year is because of climate change, which is creating the conditions for fires to break out more easily, more frequently and more intensely.
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Halifax-area school support staff returning to jobs after accepting tentative deal
About 1,800 striking educational support workers in the Halifax area have voted in favour of a deal with the province and are heading back to their jobs on Monday.
'It's been really dehumanizing': Calls grow for leadership review of Blaine Higgs after Policy 713 changes
From musings about an early provincial election to calls for a leadership review, Policy 713 changes have prompted turbulence in New Brunswick politics.
Community affected by Tantallon, N.S., wildfire calls for long-term solutions
Many of the communities that had to leave their homes in the Tantallon-area wildfire only had one way in and out of their subdivision. Now, the community of Westwood Hills is pressuring the city to fast-track more exits.
Bus driver scolds South Shore student for speaking English in exchange caught on camera
A South Shore family is fuming after a bus driver told a 12-year-old student to speak French and said she was disrespectful by speaking English. It happened Friday when the driver was taking several children, who are neurodiverse, to school.
Arrests after teenage boy reportedly forced into trunk, found unharmed in garage: SPVM
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating what appears to be the abduction of teenage boy in the Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough early Sunday morning. While police initially described the victim as a man, an SPVM spokesperson later confirmed he was a teenage boy.
Police service counters closed in Laval due to tighter summer staffing
The Laval police department (SPL) says it's temporarily closing its citizen service counters to compensate for tight summer staffing. These counters, one in the east and the other in west Laval, serve as spots where locals can ask police questions directly and fill out incident reports, among other services. The SPL says the busy summer season, which coincides with the vacation period for many officers, means staff is stretched thinner than usual.
Here's when Ottawa could see record-breaking warm temperatures this week
It is a cloudy and cool final Sunday of spring in Ottawa, but record-breaking warm temperatures will arrive this week as the calendar turns to summer.
City of Ottawa re-establishes working group to address rat infestations
The city of Ottawa is bringing back its rat-mitigation working group to coordinate the city's response to rats, as residents raise concerns about the rodents roaming around properties.
12 things to do in Ottawa for free this summer
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at 12 things you can do for free in Ottawa this summer.
Most of Ontario remains under fire bans with 3 times as many wildfires reported in 2023
Most of Ontario remains under a provincial fire ban, with three times as many wildfires reported in 2023 compared to the same time period last year.
Four people injured in early morning Mississauga crash
Four people have been taken to hospital following a collision early Sunday morning.
Woman who died after being set on fire on TTC bus remembered one year later
It’s been one year since Nyima Dolma was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire by a man she did not know on a TTC bus outside Kipling Station.
Two fires in Cambridge under investigation
Careless smoking is believed to be the cause of a residential fire in Cambridge Saturday night.
WRPS arrest suspicious man painting motorcycle, licence plate
Waterloo regional police say a 31-year-old man has been arrested after officers received reports of a suspicious person painting a motorcycle and licence plate.
Late night collision sends multiple people to hospital
A late night collision in east London, Ont. involving multiple vehicles sent several people to hospital Saturday night, with injuries ranging from minor to life-threatening.
WATCH
WATCH | 'It’s just been progressively getting worse': Owner speaks out after suspect caught on camera breaking into central London, Ont. bakery
A London, Ont. business owner is speaking out Saturday after her bakery was once again broken into — and she’s calling on the city and police to come together to address what she believes is an escalating problem.
It's a brew-tiful day: London Beer Fest running until Father's Day Sunday
If you’re wondering what to do with your dad this Father’s Day, and if he happens to take after everyone’s favourite cartoon dad Homer Simpson, then London’s Beer Fest just might be the place for him.
Suspect in multiple murders escapes a jail in Greater Sudbury
A 33-year-old from the Wahnapitae community in Greater Sudbury has escaped from custody at the Sudbury District Jail.
Canada, Ontario Governments reach $10 billion settlement with the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations
The governments of Canada and Ontario have reached a proposed $10 billion settlement with the Robinson Huron Treaty Litigation Fund, representing the 21 Robinson Huron First Nations.
Two deceased in separate crashes: Chatham-Kent police
Police continue to investigate after two separate collisions in Chatham-Kent only hours apart that claimed the lives of two people on Saturday.
An accidental border crossing, a heartbroken mother speaks out, LaSalle student attends prom and wins gold, a reward increases to 20K, and RetroFest lawsuit: Top Windsor stories this week
A man has been sentenced after accidentally crossing the Ambassador Bridge with cocaine, the mother of a slain Windsor woman is speaking out against domestic violence, a LaSalle student juggled both prom and a provincial javelin championship, the reward for information in the death of a Windsor woman has increased, and $7-million in lawsuits have been launched after a fatal May 2022 accident at RetroFest.
'The World’s Finest Show' returns to Windsor
The largest travelling carnival in Ontario has made its annual summer return to Windsor, Ont.’s waterfront.
Redcliff man faces multiple charges after gun fired at police
A Redcliff, Alberta man has been charged after shots were fired at police early Friday evening.
Genesis Centre event offers tips for how to prepare for an emergency
Whether it be flooding, fires or something else, a free event held Saturday at the Genesis Centre focussed on how to be prepared when disaster strikes.
2 children airlifted to hospital after ATV accident
Two children were taken to a Calgary hospital in critical condition Saturday after an accident involving an ATV.
Thousands turn out for Saskatoon's Pride Parade
Thousands of people turned out to march in Saskatoon’s Pride Parade on Saturday.
Saskatoon infant prepares for fourth heart surgery
A Saskatoon baby has already had three surgeries and is preparing to undergo a fourth – all before his first birthday.
Sask. school celebrates graduation with single student
Craik School held its graduation ceremony, which was as small as it could be, at one lone graduate.
B.C. Lions blitz Edmonton Elks 22-0, Rhymes scores game's only touchdown
The B.C. Lions talked before Saturday's matchup against the Edmonton Elks about the need for their offence to continue its high flying ways, but that didn't match up with half of their performance.
'I need to know where my money is': TD customers react to direct deposit issue
Friday marked pay-day for many British Columbians, but some were shocked to find no cheque had been deposited. TD Bank was hit with "technical issues" that caused widespread outages for customers across western Canada.
New Westminster school board trustee behind fake Twitter account trolling people online
A New Westminster school board trustee has been revealed to be behind a Twitter account that was trolling community members. Dee Beattie was apparently tweeting under the fake account @AlfromNW / Allan Whitterstone for months.
Environment Canada warns of snowfall on Interior highways
After a month of record-breaking heat, the B.C.'s Interior is being told to brace for a one-eighty, as snow is in the forecast.