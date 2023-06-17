Motorcyclist dies in crash in Muskoka Lakes Township

OPP in Muskoka Lakes Township say a motorcyclist has died following a crash on Saturday.

Officers say the crash happened on Peninsula Road, between North Drive and Campbells Road in Port Carling, just before 4 p.m.

Investigators say the 41-year-old motorcyclist went off the road and crashed into a rock cut, dying from their injuries.

The roadway was closed in both directions while officers completed their investigation but was reopened late Saturday night.