Motorcyclist dead following collision in Bradford

One person has died following a two-vehicle collision in Bradford West Gwillimbury Tuesday.

Emergency responders were called to the area of Holland Street W. and Collings Ave. around 7 p.m. According to police, a car and motorcycle collided at that intersection.

Police say that the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle remained following the collision.

Multiple road closures are in effect in the area as crews clean up and police investigate the cause..