Motorcyclist critically hurt in New Tecumseth crash
Published Sunday, June 21, 2020 4:19PM EDT
The aftermath of a crash between a motorcycle and car on Sideroad 10 in New Tecumseth, Ont., Sun. June 21, 2020 (Don Wright/CTV News)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A man is in critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a car in New Tecumseth.
It happened on Sideroad 10 between 2nd and 3rd Line shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday.
The man in his early 30s was airlifted to a Toronto hospital.
It is not clear what caused the crash.