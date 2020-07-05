BARRIE, ONT. -- A motorcyclist is without his bike after he was busted for allegedly going way, way too fast.

OPP officers in Essa Township were looking for speeders Saturday afternoon along County Road 21 near County Road 10. Police allege that their radar picked up a motorcyclist whizzing by at 150 km/h in a 80 km/h zone.

49-year-old Michael Tsiourlis faces a charge of stunt driving. His licence has been suspended for seven days, and his motorcycle impounded.