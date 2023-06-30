Motorcyclist charged with speeding 130km in posted 60 zone in Innisfil

A flatbed truck arrives to load up a motorcycle in Innisfil, Ont., on Thurs., June 29, 2023. (Source: South Simcoe Police Services) A flatbed truck arrives to load up a motorcycle in Innisfil, Ont., on Thurs., June 29, 2023. (Source: South Simcoe Police Services)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver