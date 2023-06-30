Motorcyclist charged with speeding 130km in posted 60 zone in Innisfil

Police busted a motorcyclist allegedly speeding more than double the posted limit in Innisfil.

South Simcoe police say an officer clocked the motorcycle travelling 130 kilometres per hour in a posted 60 zone Thursday morning on Big Bay Point Road.

The 32-year-old Innisfil man is charged with stunt driving.

The charge comes with an automatic 30-day licence suspension.

Additionally, the motorcycle was loaded up and hauled away to an impound yard for 14 days as a result of the charge.