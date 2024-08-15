Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after collision

Provincial police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle in Essa Township.

Emergency crews responded to the crash between the motorcycle and a vehicle around 9 a.m. Thursday on County Road 56.

Police say the motorcyclist was flown via air ambulance to a Toronto area hospital with what are thought to be life-altering injuries.

Officers closed the area between the 25th and 30th sideroads for the investigation.

There is no word on the condition of the vehicle's driver or whether any charges will be laid.