BARRIE
Barrie

    • Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries after collision

    Aerial view of a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle on County Road 56 in Essa Township on Thurs., Aug. 15, 2024. (Source: OPP) Aerial view of a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle on County Road 56 in Essa Township on Thurs., Aug. 15, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Provincial police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle in Essa Township.

    Emergency crews responded to the crash between the motorcycle and a vehicle around 9 a.m. Thursday on County Road 56.

    Police say the motorcyclist was flown via air ambulance to a Toronto area hospital with what are thought to be life-altering injuries.

    Officers closed the area between the 25th and 30th sideroads for the investigation.

    There is no word on the condition of the vehicle's driver or whether any charges will be laid.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News