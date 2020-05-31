BARRIE -- A motorcyclist has been airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital after colliding with an SUV in Innisfil.

Emergency crews arrived on scene shortly at around 5:15 p.m. Sunday on 20th Sideroad and 2nd Line.

Paramedics describe the motorcyclist’s injuries as critical. The driver of the SUV suffered only minor injuries.

Officers with the South Simcoe Police are investigating what caused the crash..