Advertisement
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Ramara
Published Saturday, August 21, 2021 3:53PM EDT
An Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this file photo. (File Photo/The Canadian Press)
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- Orillia OPP are investigating a serious two-vehicle crash in Ramara Township.
Emergency crews were called to County Road 169 and County Road 46 after a motorcycle and a vehicle collided just after 6 p.m. Friday.
The motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed for several hours while police investigated.
RELATED IMAGES