Featured
Motorcyclist airlifted in serious condition after crash
Ornge air ambulance
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 27, 2019 11:41AM EDT
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries after crashing in Kawartha Lakes.
Police say the single-vehicle collision happened on Highway 7 on Wednesday afternoon.
The area was closed for about four hours for the investigation.
There is no word on what caused the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kawartha Lakes OPP.