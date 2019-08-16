

Staff , CTV Barrie





Police say they clocked a motorcyclist speeding 112km/h over the posted limit in Innisfil on Friday.

South Simcoe Police say officers stopped the 29-year-old rider around 3 p.m. on Shore Acres Drive near Yonge Street.

The man is accused of travelling 192km/h in a posted 80km/h zone.

Police say his licence was suspended for seven days and his motorcycle was immediately impounded.

He faces stunt driving and speeding charges.

Fines for stunt driving range from $2,000 to $10,000. Police say there is a maximum licence suspension of two years for the first conviction and six months in jail.