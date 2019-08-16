Featured
Motorcyclist accused of speeding 112km/h over the posted limit
Police impound a blue motorcycle after the driver is charged with stunt driving in Innisfil on Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 (South Simcoe Police)
Staff , CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 5:42PM EDT
Police say they clocked a motorcyclist speeding 112km/h over the posted limit in Innisfil on Friday.
South Simcoe Police say officers stopped the 29-year-old rider around 3 p.m. on Shore Acres Drive near Yonge Street.
The man is accused of travelling 192km/h in a posted 80km/h zone.
Police say his licence was suspended for seven days and his motorcycle was immediately impounded.
He faces stunt driving and speeding charges.
Fines for stunt driving range from $2,000 to $10,000. Police say there is a maximum licence suspension of two years for the first conviction and six months in jail.