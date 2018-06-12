

CTV Barrie





A motorcycle rider is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Springwater Township.

According to the OPP, a car and motorcycle collided on Flos Road 4 between Glengarry Landing and Crosland Road on Monday night.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 36-year-old man, was airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car was not injured.

Flos Road 4 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.