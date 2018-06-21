

CTV Barrie





A motorcycle driver has died after police say he collided with a farm tractor in Melancthon.

The collision happened on the 8th Line, north of Highway 89 on Tuesday night.

According to provincial police, the northbound motorcycle collided with the northbound tractor. James Quinn Edward Shook, 42, of Melancthon was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor was taken to Headwaters Health Centre for treatment.

No charges have been laid. The investigation is ongoing.