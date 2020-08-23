BARRIE, ONT. -- The OPP is concerned about a high increase in motorcyclist deaths on the roads and highways they patrol.

“We’re up 60 percent over the last year. Twenty-four motorcyclists have died this year in comparison to 15 last year,” says Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Schmidt understands that on sunny days, many drivers want to enjoy the open road, but he says being aware of your surroundings is crucial.

He adds that in half of this year’s motorcycle fatalities, the motorcyclist wasn’t at fault.

“Because their vehicles are much smaller, a lot of the time, motorists may not pick up where they are, or that they’re on a collision course. Like an intersection, for example, where a motorist might be making a turn and not realize that their path isn’t clear,” Schmidt says.

The COVID-19 pandemic may also be a factor in the tragic increase, as many more motorists are travelling throughout Ontario for the summer.

Schmidt encourages drivers of all kinds of vehicles to make eye contact when making a turn and to anticipate what might be around the corner or next hill to prevent a collision.

There has also been a dramatic increase in deaths out on the water.

“Marine incidents were up 70 percent this year over last year. We’ve had 17 people die as of last week, compared to the ten before,” says Schmidt.

Schmidt explains that many factors have contributed to these marine-related deaths: overcrowded boats, collisions, but more importantly, the lack of a crucial basic.

“82 percent of victims located in the water that died in a marine incident, were not wearing a life jacket.”

Schmidt reminds us that a life jacket can make all the difference when it comes to life and death out on the water, so next time you’re out there, it’s important to prepare yourself.