Motorcycle crash on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst under investigation

A motorcycle collision Tuesday evening sent one person to the hospital and closed a portion of Highway 11 in Gravenhurst for several hours.

Provincial police say the motorcyclist lost control and left the roadway around 8 p.m. between the exits for Muskoka Road 169 and 163 Beiers Road/County Road 19.

Police closed the southbound lanes between Muskoka Road 169 and Muskoka Road South for nearly five hours for the investigation.

Police say the 38-year-old motorcyclist from York was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash and was later released.

The investigation into the single-vehicle collision is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers.