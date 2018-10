A 52-year-old man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after a crash between a motorcycle and SUV in Mono on Wednesday.

Dufferin OPP responded to the collision on Mono Centre Road at 4th Line EHS just after 5 p.m.

Police say the westbound motorcycle side-swiped the eastbound SUV.

According to police, the motorcycle driver is now in stable condition.

No charges have been laid.