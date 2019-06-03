

A 36-year-old man who was critically injured after being thrown from his motorcycle during a crash in West Grey has died.

Police say the crash happened on Wednesday evening on the West Back Line near Markdale.

When police arrived, they say they found a Hummer overturned in a ditch.

The 41-year-old woman inside the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The motorcyclist was airlifted from a local hospital to a trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

Police believe the pair knew each other and are looking for witnesses or surveillance video.

The investigation continues. Police say no names will be released.