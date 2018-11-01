

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA -- Speed and impairment are being investigated as factors in a deadly Toronto-area crash that killed two members of a young family and left a third fighting for his life, police said Thursday.

Const. Danny Marttini of Peel Regional Police said the early-morning collision in Mississauga killed a two-year-old boy and his 31-year-old mother almost immediately, while sending the 33-year-old father to hospital in critical condition.

The 18-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, she added.

The collision took place shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday at a major intersection in the city just west of Toronto, Marttini said.

The family was driving eastbound and the teen's vehicle was heading north when the two vehicles collided, she said.

While the investigation is still in its early stages, Marttini said police have already begun to zero in on a cause.

"We don't know the ins and outs. We are looking at speed as a factor, impairment as a factor," she said in a telephone interview.

Marttini said police are reviewing video footage and seeking witnesses to help piece together exactly what happened.

The family was from Mississauga, but Marttini said police are not releasing their identities immediately.

She said the teen was taken to hospital for treatment, adding that charges will be pending once he's released.