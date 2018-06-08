

CTV Barrie





A mother and her three children are without a place to call home after a fire in Severn Township.

Flames ripped through the house on Highway 11 on Thursday evening. The family was able to escape without being injured, but their two cats died in the fire.

Damage to the house is pegged at $250,000. The cause is not considered suspicious and will likely go undetermined, according to fire officials.

Investigators say the smoke alarm alerted the family to the fire.

They stayed at a hotel on Thursday night.