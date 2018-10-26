

CTV Barrie





One woman is dead after a collision that closed Highway 404 north of Aurora Road for several hours on Friday morning.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said a suspected impaired driver slammed into the back of another vehicle at a high rate of speed, causing both to lose control around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway.

Police say the force of the impact caused the 41-year-old wife and mother of three to be ejected from her vehicle. They say it appears she was wearing a seatbelt. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The allegedly impaired driver, a 37-year-old Newmarket woman is in police custody with minor injuries.

Schmidt said the victim’s family needed to be notified, “It is just a heartbreaking thing for us to have to do, to knock on someone’s door and tell them that their loved one is never coming home because of an impaired driver.”

Schmidt described the fatal collision as ‘violent’ with debris spread across the lanes, and both vehicles rolling over ending up in the ditch.

Police believe the possible impairment was alcohol-related.

The suspect is facing multiple charges including impaired driving causing death, dangerous driving and criminal negligence.