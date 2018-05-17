

CTV Barrie





A mother of four from Barrie is celebrating after winning the top prize on a lottery ticket.

Victoria Generoux was shocked when she realized she won $50,000 on an Instant Bingo scratch ticket.

“As I scratched my ticket it looked like it was a winner but then I rechecked it about 10 times to make sure it was real,” she said in a statement.

Generoux plans to use the money on her children.

“This prize will help me provide a great life for my family.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Little Avenue in Barrie.