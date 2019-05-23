

CTV Barrie





The search for the mother of a newborn baby found abandoned outside a fire station in Georgina has been found.

York Regional Police say the mother is safe and in good health.

Officers were called to Georgina Fire Station 16 shortly after 3 a.m. last Tuesday after firefighters discovered the two-day-old baby boy wrapped in a blanket lying outside by the backdoor.

The baby was healthy and warm and is now in the care of the Children’s Aid Society.

Police did not say if any charges would be laid against the mother.