BARRIE, ONT. -- Mother Nature seems to be done with summer as fall-like weather adds a chill in the air.

Environment Canada reports a chance of a thunderstorm overnight for Simcoe County and surrounding areas with a low of 12 degrees.

The seven-day forecast calls for a chance of more rain on Wednesday and temperatures in the mid-teens for the remainder of the week.

The cold front moving through has some parts of Ontario under a frost advisory, luckily not in this region, just yet.

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicted a warmer and drier fall than normal, but so far, Mother Nature is proving to have plans of her own as overnight temperatures are expected to dip to single digits later this week.

The official first day of fall is in two weeks on Tues., September 22.