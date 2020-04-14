BARRIE -- Mother Nature whipped up strong, damaging winds on Monday that wreaked havoc across several areas.

In Parry Sound, the storm began around 3 p.m. and lasted well into the night, creating high water levels not seen in years.

Witnesses described seeing 14 to 15-foot waves at times.

The water damaged docks, waterfront properties and a walking bridge at Waubuno Beach.

Several areas have been blocked off in the town by yellow caution tape, and as soon as the water receded, the cleanup began.

Parry Sound Mayor Jamie McGarvey says he hasn't seen a storm like that since the mid-80s.

"The waves hit so hard that we got soaked, and we were a good 40 feet from the shoreline."

Meanwhile, in Penetanguishene, Monday night's rain caused localized flooding along Penetanguishene's waterfront.

The town closed portions of the Waterfront Trail and the Town Dock parking lot due to exceedingly high water levels.

The storm that produced 90km/h winds also caused damage in the form of path washouts caused by erosion.

The town is asking residents to stay clear of the closed trails and avoid all other waterways.