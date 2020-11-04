BARRIE, ONT. -- Mother Nature added an unexpected boost to Barrie businesses that are surviving off patio season.

The milder temperatures on tap for this week helps restaurants make up for lost revenue during the spring.

The City of Barrie extended the Patios Everywhere program to the end of November, snow or no snow, but Malones Pint House owner, Sarah Lynne Maloney, said this weather makes eating outside more attractive.

"This patio weather is going to be absolutely amazing for us," she said.

And restaurants aren't the only businesses reaping the benefits of the double-digit temperatures, tee times at golf courses are booking up fast.

"Looks like it's going to be busy until next Tuesday," said Innisbrook Golf Course general manager Craig Membery. "The last two Novembers, I think we closed early, so this is bonus weather for us."

Environment Canada predicts the warm weather pattern to stick around for the next six days, at least before things start to cool off.