The latest blast of winter weather was enough for some snowmobile trails to finally open around Southern Georgian Bay. It’s a day sledders have been waiting for all season.

The manager of Mid Ontario Snowmobile Trails made it official on the trail map on Friday afternoon after trails were groomed.

Snowmobiles can run from Wasaga Beach to Stayner, Creemore, Collingwood, and up to Singhampton.

Conditions are still limited, and riders are reminded to exercise caution.

If the weather continues to cooperate, snowmobile clubs will work to open more trails over the weekend.