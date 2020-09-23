Advertisement
Mother facing manslaughter charges in connection to infant's death earlier this year
Published Wednesday, September 23, 2020 2:34PM EDT
Huronia West OPP are investigating the death of an 11-month-old boy in the Town of Wasaga Beach (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)
BARRIE -- Provincial police say an arrest has been made in relation to an infant's death in Wasaga Beach earlier this year.
In April, police responded to a home where they say an 11-month-old boy was in distress. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.
According to police, the child's mother, 39-year-old Jennifer Marie Morales, has been charged with
- Manslaughter
- Criminal negligence causing death
- Failing to provide the necessities of life
- Possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl)
Morales is scheduled to appear at a Barrie court on Wednesday.