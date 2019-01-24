

CTV Barrie





A baby stroller lays alongside debris on the roadway after a pickup truck collided with a tree in Georgina on Wednesday afternoon on Metro Road in the area of Deer Park Drive.

Police say a 30-year-old woman is charged with impaired driving after running the truck off the road and into the tree shortly after 3 p.m. Officers say her 17-month old baby and a puppy were also in the vehicle. Luckily, no one was injured in the crash.

The East Gwillimbury woman was arrested and taken to the police station where officers say she blew more than twice the legal limit.

Family members arrived to care for the baby and dog. Children’s Aid Society was contacted.

The name of the accused is not being released to protect the identity of the child.

Police released dashcam video of the scene as officers arrived.

York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe says this could have ended with very different results. “It is nothing but sheer luck that serious injury or death was avoided in this collision.”

Chief Jolliffe goes on to say that he is increasingly frustrated by these incidents. “Despite all our education and enforcement efforts, people continue to choose to consume alcohol and drugs and get behind the wheel of a vehicle. These choices are putting all of our lives at risk.”