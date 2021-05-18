BARRIE, ONT. -- A last-minute decision has made a mother and son from Wasaga Beach $100,000 richer.

Jonathan Drew-Tucker and Joy Anne Drew-Tucker matched six of seven numbers in an ENCORE draw in March.

In a news release, Jonathan says he doesn't usually play ENCORE, but decided to on the spur of the moment.

He says the win couldn't have come at a better time, as he and his fiancée buy a house. He's happy to be sharing his win with his mom.

"She's done so much for me, my children, and my fiancée. She loves to vacation, so hopefully, it will be safe to travel soon, so she can explore the world," Jonathan says.