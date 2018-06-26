Featured
Mother and child drown in pool in The Blue Mountains
Police are investigating after a mother and her child tragically drown in a pool in The Town of The Blue Mountains, Ont. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Steve Mansbridge / CTV Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, June 26, 2018 9:59PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 26, 2018 10:13PM EDT
A mother and her daughter have died after an apparent drowning in a pool in the Town of The Blue Mountains.
Collingwood OPP tells CTV News the tragic incident happened on Tuesday at the Mountain Springs Resort.
Paramedics rushed the mother and child to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
No other information has been released.
Police continue to investigate.