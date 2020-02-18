Most power has been restored in Barrie
Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 2:42PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 18, 2020 4:32PM EST
BARRIE -- A spokesperson for Alectra Utilities says most power has been restored throughout the city of Barrie.
Nearly 8,000 residents were without power on Monday afternoon.
The spokesperson says it was widespread because a main line was affected by a Hydro One station that is critical to get power to the city.
100 customers are still waiting for their power to be restored.