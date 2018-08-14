

CTV Barrie





A second positive finding of the West Nile virus in mosquitoes has been recorded in Simcoe County.

The Simcoe County Muskoka District Health Unit says the latest collection was from a trap in Alliston.

In July, another mosquito tested positive in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The health unit says you should protect yourself by wearing bug repellent outdoors and stay inside during mosquitoes most active hours, mainly dawn and dusk.

