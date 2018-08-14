Featured
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Alliston
The Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit conducts testing for the West Nile virus in Simcoe County. (CTV News/Steve Wishart)
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 3:03PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 14, 2018 3:33PM EDT
A second positive finding of the West Nile virus in mosquitoes has been recorded in Simcoe County.
The Simcoe County Muskoka District Health Unit says the latest collection was from a trap in Alliston.
In July, another mosquito tested positive in Bradford West Gwillimbury.
The health unit says you should protect yourself by wearing bug repellent outdoors and stay inside during mosquitoes most active hours, mainly dawn and dusk.
To find out more on how you can protect yourself from the virus click here.