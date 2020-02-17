BARRIE -- Early morning commuters may have a messy drive on Tuesday.

A weather advisory is in effect for parts of the region with the possibility of freezing rain overnight.

According to Environment Canada, a band of snow will move through the southern part of the province around midnight tonight and continue through the night.

The weather agency's website states driving conditions will be tricky with reduced visibility and heavy snowfall at times. "The first half of the morning commute may be affected. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination."

Snow will change to rain or drizzle as a warm front moves through the morning hours bringing temperatures above the freezing mark.