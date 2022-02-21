More visitors now allowed inside long term care homes
It's a special day for Cynthia Thomson, who visited her husband with cupcakes in hand at Victoria Village in Barrie on Monday.
"I am here often, but today is special because it's his birthday," she says.
"It's significant not just for my husband but for other people too. There's always stimulation when children are around."
After two years of uncertainty, as of Monday, long-term care homes in Ontario opened their doors again, allowing visitors over the age of five who have received at least two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The number of visitors has also increased from two to three, including caregivers.
"Of all the segments of our population, it's been toughest on seniors in long-term care so, for the families and residents, it's really a wonderful time," says Bill Krever, Victoria Village CEO.
The province also has greenlit day trips for all residents regardless of their vaccination status, while residents who have received at least three doses of vaccine can have overnight visits.
"They've been in their units now for a long period of time, so they will be able to go out to the cafe or visit family members at home, so that is pretty exciting for them," says Krever.
At the same time, senior's advocates continue to push for vaccines to remain mandatory as the province moves to scrap vaccine certificates.
"We know that COVID comes into homes through visitors and staff," says CanAge CEO Laura Tamblyn-Watts.
"So we need to make sure staff are mandatorily vaccinated, and wherever possible, a vaccine requirement is also for caregivers and visitors."
As restrictions continue to ease, many in long-term care are calling it a step in the right direction, with many residents looking forward to seeing loved ones they haven't seen since Christmas.
Measures will change again on March 14 when visitors under five will be able to visit loved ones, with the number of visitors increasing to four. At that time, all residents, regardless of vaccination status, will be able to have overnight visits.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate
The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve the extraordinary and temporary measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
A long-feared Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent Monday, if not already underway, with Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering forces into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine.
A timeline of major events leading up to the current Russia-Ukraine crisis
The current crisis between Russia, Ukraine and the West is the latest chapter in a long history of developments. CTVNews.ca has a timeline of some of the key moments that led to the current political standoff.
Emergency situation 'not over' PM Trudeau says after police crackdown in the capital
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government does not intend to keep the Emergencies Act in effect 'a single day longer' than its required, but right now, concerns remain that protesters and trucks could be repositioning to return to the nation's capital.
Access to border crossing resumes in B.C. after weekend protest
Access to a border crossing in B.C. has resumed following another round of protests over the weekend.
UPDATED | 'Sense of relief' in Ottawa, but police efforts are not over, mayor says
The current state of Ottawa's Wellington Street may be unrecognizable compared to what it looked like just three days ago, but the city's mayor says law enforcement efforts to clear the downtown core remain ongoing.
Gold mining site blast reportedly kills 59 in Burkina Faso
A strong explosion near a gold mining site in southwestern Burkina Faso killed 59 people and injured more than 100 others Monday, the national broadcaster and witnesses reported.
NEW | RCMP says it did not provide names of convoy donors to financial institutions
The RCMP said Monday that it has not provided banks a list of donors who contributed to the 'Freedom Convoy' fundraising efforts, rather the intelligence they provided to financial institutions included the identities of 'influencers in the illegal protest' and owners and drivers of vehicles who did not leave the protest zone.
Killer whales have been teaching each other to steal fish from humans, study finds
It appears even killer whales don’t always feel like putting in the effort to hunt for their own food. According to a new study, a group of orcas have been teaching each other to steal fish from human fishing nets.
Atlantic
-
Investigation into N.S. fatal house fire that killed woman, 3 children continues, autopsies complete
The investigation continues into the cause of a fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people – one woman and three children – in Auburndale, N.S.
-
"They just want the truth": N.S. Mass Casualty Commission starts public proceedings
After delays, changes, and criticism, the public inquiry into the mass killings in Nova Scotia is set to begin Tuesday.
-
Is the Emergencies Act necessary? Lawyers disagree
As MPs debate the Emergencies Act in Ottawa, critical questions and conversations about the Act, and its use are being echoed in Nova Scotia.
Montreal
-
Couple in their seventies found dead in Laval; Quebec's second apparent murder-suicide in 24 hours
The son of a couple in their seventies alerted police Saturday evening, shortly after 7:30 p.m., after discovering the bodies of his parents inside their residence on Blois Blvd., near Trois-Rivières Avenue, in the Duvernay district.
-
Montreal teens, parents, teachers asked to help explain wave of violence in upcoming forum
Worried about gun violence among Montreal's teens? So are police, the mayor and many others, after a series of fatal shootings -- so they're asking youth themselves to weigh in during a three-day forum.
-
Inflation creating dire tradeoffs as low-income Montrealers juggle food, heat and rent
In almost any Montreal grocery store you step into these days, the shoppers will tell you they're feeling sticker shock. But for some, it hits much harder than others.
Ottawa
-
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate
The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve the extraordinary and temporary measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
-
Secure area in Ottawa shrinks as police maintain presence following removal of 'Freedom Convoy'
Police say the 'secure area' in downtown Ottawa has shrunk following the removal of the 'Freedom Convoy' protesters who had occupied city streets for three weeks.
-
Residents in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood describe relief as trucker occupation ends
Residents in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood are breathing a sigh of relief Monday after the truck convoy protest draws to an end.
Toronto
-
Toronto Liberal MP mused voting against Emergencies Act
In a thoughtful address to Parliament, in advance of a vote by Members of Parliament (MP) on whether to keep the Emergencies Act in force, a Toronto MP argued to the brink of breaking with fellow Liberals about voting down the measure.
-
Police charge 72-year-old woman with murder after female found dead in wooded area of Pickering
Police have charged a 72-year-old Clarington resident with second-degree murder after a female was found deceased in a wooded area in north Pickering last night.
-
Retail fraud? Home stagers buy items only to return them later
The real estate market in Canada continues to break records and some studies show a home that is professionally staged with modern furniture and artwork could sell for up to ten per cent more.
Kitchener
-
17-year-old wanted on first-degree murder charge in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo regional police are searching for a 17-year-old wanted on first-degree murder charges after a man was shot and killed in Cambridge on Sunday night.
-
New nature school aims to reconnect kids with the great outdoors
Kendra Martin worked as a teacher for 25 years, but says being outdoors and with nature is her passion. Now she's found a way to combine both.
-
Up to 25 mm of rain expected in southern Ontario through Tuesday
Significant rainfall is on the way in Waterloo Region and Wellington County with Environment Canada forecasting up to 25 mm of precipitation between Monday and Tuesday night.
London
-
Integrity probe launched in Warwick Township, mayor under scrutiny for handling of blockade protest on Hwy 402
A motion to request an integrity commissioner investigation passed during a Feb. 17 special council meeting in Warwick Township.
-
Police release images in connection to Huron County thefts
Huron County OPP are asking for the public's help to identify some people in connection to a theft investigation.
-
Tim Hortons theft being investigated by Middlesex OPP
Police are searching for two suspects who broke into a Tim Horton’s and made off with thousands of dollars.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins rolls out the red carpet for film crew shooting werewolf movie
The Archie Dillon Sportsplex in Timmins was a movie set on Family Day. A crew of about 40 people set up in bitterly cold weather to shoot outdoor scenes for a movie about a werewolf.
-
UN planes at northern Ontario airport spark social media conspiracy theories
Two airplanes parked at North Bay’s Jack Garland Airport became infamous on social media last weekend after conspiracy theories linked them to the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' in Ottawa.
-
Sudbury angler catches elusive lake trout in Nepahwin Lake
It's something even environmentalists haven't seen for the better part of a decade. A Sudbury fisherman recently caught a giant lake trout from Nepahwin Lake and scientists are taking it as a positive sign that rehabilitation efforts are working.
Windsor
-
Family affair: Family Day celebrated in Windsor-Essex
Across the province, people are enjoying the tail end of a long weekend.
-
Canadians more likely to ditch the credit card for cash in 2022: Finder.com survey results
Twenty per cent of Canadians want to lessen their reliance on credit cards, compared to five per cent who plan to use them more for purchases, according to a survey.
-
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate
The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve the extraordinary and temporary measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
Calgary
-
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate
The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve the extraordinary and temporary measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
-
Calgary Ukrainian community fears for friends and family as Russian invasion looms
At her home in northwest Calgary, Oxana Dawid flips the channels, monitoring events unfolding in Ukraine.
-
'It's too boring sitting at home': Calgarians make most of frigid Family Day
A dump of snow and wind chill dipping into the minus 30s doesn't appeal to many, but the conditions didn't keep all Calgarians cooped up this Family Day.
Saskatoon
-
Removal of COVID-19 restrictions brings both excitement and concern: Sask. Teachers' Federation
The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers‘ Federation says the lifting of the proof of vaccination policy makes staffing easier for school divisions.
-
How Saskatchewan's Team Flasch found redemption on the way to the 2022 Brier
Saskatchewan will have a new representative when the stones are thrown at the Brier in Lethbridge, Alta. on March 4.
-
Some Circle Drive lanes closed Tuesday for SaskPower work
Saskatoon drivers will have to navigate some lane closures on Circle Drive on Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Auto security expert explains how thieves are stealing Ford F-150s in Edmonton, and why
After more than a dozen Ford F-150s were stolen in Edmonton this past weekend, a vehicle security expert explained to CTV News Edmonton how thieves are stealing the pickup trucks and what they're doing with them.
-
Alberta finance minister to wear same boots as last year on budget day
On budget day this week, Alberta's finance minister will wear the same pair of cowboy boots he wore last year while tabling the fiscal plan for the province.
-
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate
The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve the extraordinary and temporary measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
Vancouver
-
House of Commons passes Emergencies Act motion after fractious debate
The House of Commons has passed a motion to approve the extraordinary and temporary measures in the Emergencies Act, which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked last week in a bid to end blockades in Ottawa and at several border crossings.
-
Should Steve Fonyo's Order of Canada be returned? Here's what the cancer survivor's family is saying after his death
The grieving family of Steve Fonyo, who died Friday, is calling for his Order of Canada membership to be restored.
-
Victim pulled toward vehicle in sexual assault at Metro Vancouver park
Police are looking for a suspect after it was reported that a victim was pulled toward a vehicle at a Metro Vancouver park.