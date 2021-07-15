BARRIE, ONT. -- Don't put your umbrellas away just yet, with another round of storms forecasted for Thursday.

Environment Canada is predicting clouds and rain to start this afternoon before thunderstorms move in.

The risk for thunderstorms continues into the evening, with showers ending after midnight.

CTV's Weather Specialist KC Colby said rainfall amounts from five to 25 mm of rain could fall.

Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for parts of Northern Ontario.

Temperatures are expected to top out at 27 degrees, with a humidex making it feel more like 35 degrees.

Storm clean-up continues in parts of Simcoe County, and Muskoka after thunderstorms and heavy rain fell Tuesday night.

Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) confirmed an EF-0 tornado hit the Penetanguishene area.

NTP is investigating whether a tornado also struck the Lake of Bays Tuesday. Dr. David Sills tells CTV News the team visited the area Wednesday and found the damage was fairly widespread, and it would take some time to analyze before they could conclude if a tornado did touch down.