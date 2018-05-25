

CTV Barrie





A commercial truck inspection blitz last week involving police forces from across Simcoe County resulted in more than 60 charges.

The blitz took place on May 15 and involved Barrie police, Rama police, South Simcoe police, the OPP, The Ministry of Transportation of Ontario, Simcoe County Health Unit and the Ontario College of Trades.

A total of 62 vehicles were inspected with nearly half taken out of service for mechanical or other related issues.

Police and the MTO laid 62 charges and issued 25 cautions.

The health unit charged two drivers for smoking in their trucks which is illegal.