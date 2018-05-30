

CTV Barrie





Tens of thousands of dollars have been donated to support cardiac care in Simcoe County.

The Radio for Cardiology Radiothon wrapped up on Thursday evening with more than $53,000 being raised.

The 10th annual event put on by 104.1 The Dock and KICX 106 supports the cardiac intervention unit and a cardiac catheterization lab at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

The radio stations are trying to get closer to completing their $1-million pledge to the hospital. Over the last couple of years, the initiative has raised about $750,000.

A section of the new cardiac unit opened in January. Almost 370 patients have been treated since then. The unit will be fully operational by 2020.

Starting in the fall, angioplasty will also be offered in Barrie.