More than $400,000 donated to Alliston hospital

BARRIE, ONT. -

Stevenson Memorial in Alliston has received a significant donation to redevelop the 57-year-old hospital.

BMO Financial Group donated $430,000 as part of its Because of You, We Can Capital campaign.

The goal of the campaign is to utilize the funding to address urgent needs of the hospital, such as purchasing essential equipment, upgrading technology, and completing critical renovations.

BMO has donated a total of $500,000 to support the hospital, which was built in 1964.

For more information on the campaign, visit their website.