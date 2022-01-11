More than 200 sled dogs to remain in Ontario's care, tribunal finds

Three screenshot images taken from Facebook videos of a dog sledding company in central Ontario, which is now under investigation by the OSPCA. (Natasha Guerriero/Facebook) Three screenshot images taken from Facebook videos of a dog sledding company in central Ontario, which is now under investigation by the OSPCA. (Natasha Guerriero/Facebook)

Barrie Top Stories