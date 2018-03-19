

CTV Barrie





Huronia West OPP charged 211 drivers with distracted driving during its March break blitz.

As a result, police issued $103,390 in fines during the week long campaign.

Police say four drivers were caught more than once using their handheld devices while behind the wheel.

Distracted driving is the leading factor behind fatal crashes on OPP patrolled roads. Provincial police say 83 people died in crashes last year because of distracted driving.

"The results of the distracted driving campaign are the product of partnerships with the Huronia West Detachment and Community Policing Committees,” said Inspector Philip Browne. “The Huronia West Detachment is committed to keeping our roads safe with the application of effective targeted traffic enforcement strategies throughout the detachment area".

The Hurnoia West detachment patrols Clearview, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.