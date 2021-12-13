More than 200 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka since Friday

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit logged 211 new COVID-19 cases since its report on Friday.

According to the health unit, 119 cases are among unvaccinated residents.

Of the new cases listed on Monday, nearly 200 are in Simcoe County.

There are 837 active COVID-19 cases across the region, including 34 hospitalizations.

The health unit reports 281 residents have lost their lives to the virus - no new deaths have been posted since Friday.

POTENTIAL TIGHTENING MEASURES

The region's associate medical officer of health cautions that with COVID-19 cases increasing daily, enhanced measures are possible.

"I think it's only inevitable that we'll have to do that because of those case counts, and Omicron is in Ontario and likely here to stay and spread quickly," said Dr. Colin Lee during an interview with CTV Barrie on Friday.

"We do probably need to have those capacity limits and limits on social gatherings very, very soon," he added, saying those changes could be implemented as early as this week sometime.

The health unit reports that Simcoe Muskoka's weekly incidence rate is more than double the province's for the first time.

Ontario's incidence rate is 44 cases per 100,000 population compared to Simcoe Muskoka's 97 cases per 100,000 population.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

There are 36 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, including 27 in schools.

A complete list of schools with COVID-19 outbreaks is available here.

Three child care centres in Simcoe County, a retirement home in Stayner, four shelters, and a respite/hospice facility in Muskoka are in outbreak status.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ontario reports 80 Omicron variant cases, but so far, there are no confirmed cases of the new strain in Simcoe Muskoka.

Still, the health unit anticipates that seven individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 will prove to have the Omicron variant following a trip to Nigeria. However, those test results have yet to come back.

The B.1.1.7 variant from the U;k. remains the most dominant in the region, with more than 4,000 known cases locally.

The health unit notes the Delta variant remains highly contagious, with more than 3,200 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka to date.