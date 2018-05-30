

CTV Barrie





Thousands of dollars have already been donated to the Radio for Cardiology Radiothon.

The 104.1 The Dock and KICX 106 initiative kicked off on Wednesday morning. As of publish time, the campaign had raised about $15,000.

The 10th annual event looks to bring the radio stations closer to their $1-million pledge to support the cardiac intervention unit and a cardiac catheterization lab at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.

“These radiothons garner well over $60,000 so the money raised is quite significant, but I have to say as well, the amount of information that the public gets as a result of the radiothons is equally important to us,” says Janice Skot, president and CEO of RVH.

Over the last couple of years, the initiative has raised about $750,000 of their $1-million pledge.

A section of the new cardiac unit opened in January. Almost 370 patients have been treated since then. The unit will be fully operational by 2020.

Starting in the fall angioplasty will also be offered in Barrie.

If you would like to donate to the Radio for Cardiology campaign, you can call 705-720-1991.

To donate online, you can click here.