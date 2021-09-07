BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) logged more than 100 new COVID-19 cases over the long weekend.

The health unit reports 102 infections since Friday. Of those, 72 are unvaccinated, 15 partially, and 15 fully.

VACCINE LATEST

Roughly 72 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as more pop-up clinics offer no-appointment shots.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible to get vaccinated.

Last week, the RVH Sperling Drive immunization clinic reported a spike in the number of residents wanting the first dose of a vaccine.

This following the province's announcement that certain indoor businesses would require proof of immunization before entry starting Sept. 22.

Complete information on Ontario's vaccine certificate is available here.

Provincial modelling released recently shows the Delta variant is twice as transmissible and increases the risk of hospitalization and ICU admission.

FIND A POP-UP CLINIC

The SMDHU is opening vaccination clinics in many local schools to help prevent transmission.

The clinics aim to make getting the shot more convenient for students, families, and educators.

School pop-up clinics will begin on Thursday at Barrie North Collegiate Institute after school hours.

Tues., Sept. 7

The Gilbert Centre

80 Bradford St., Unit # 562 at the InclusHIV Care Clinic, Barrie

3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m



Wasaga Beach RecPlex (indoors)

1724 Mosley St., Wasaga Beach

3:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.



Wed., Sept. 8

Good Life Barrie

42 Commerce Park Dr., Barrie

3:30 p.m - 7:30 p.m.



Gravenhurst Farmers' Market

861 Bay St., Special Events Field Muskoka Wharf, Gravenhurst

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.



Lakehead University, Orillia Campus

500 University Road, Orillia

2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Good Life Alliston

117 Young St., Alliston

3:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.



Thurs., Sept.9

Barrie North Collegiate Institute

110 Grove St. East, Barrie

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



St. Dominics Catholic Secondary School

955 Cedar Lane, Bracebridge

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Georgian Bay District Secondary School

925 Hugel Ave., Midland

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



New Life Church

28 Tracey Lane, Collingwood

1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.



Fri., Sept. 10

East Bayfield - Barrie Women's Hockey Association

80 Livingston St., Barrie

3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.



Patrick Fogarty High School

15 Commerce Rd., Orillia

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Banting High School

203 Victoria St. East, Alliston

4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.



Sat., Sept.11

Open Air - Dunlop St., Barrie

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.