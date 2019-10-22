A devastating fire at a pig farm near Kincardine has resulted in tragic losses.

It's estimated that anywhere from 1,500 to 1,700 pigs died in the blaze that destroyed the barn on Monday night in South Bruce.

Provincial police, along with Kincardine firefighters and two other departments, responded around 11:30 p.m. to the barn fire on Highway 9, east of Kincardine.

An investigator from the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating. At this point, the blaze is not considered suspicious.