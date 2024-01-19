More snow squalls in the forecast for central Ontario

Simcoe County can expect to see lake-effect snow squalls off Georgian Bay beginning Friday evening.

Environment Canada calls for heavy snowfall with 10 to 20 centimetres accumulations. Peak snowfall rates of 2 to 4 cms/ per hour are possible and could significantly reduce visibility in heavy snow.

The hardest hit areas will be Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Owen Sound, the Blue Mountains and Northern Grey County.

The winter storm is expected to last between Friday night and Sunday morning.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. If you must travel, keep others informed of your schedule and destination and carry an emergency kit and well-charged mobile phone.