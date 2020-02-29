More snow expected for parts of the region
Published Saturday, February 29, 2020 9:17AM EST
The snow squall warnings may have ended for most of the region, but more snow and blowing snow is expected over the weekend.
Environment Canada says some areas will see a few flurries beginning Saturday morning with an accumulation of about 5 centimetres.
Flurries are expected to end Saturday evening.
According to Environment Canada, there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers on Sunday evening.
Snow squall warnings remain in effect for Grey Bruce on Saturday with 5 to 10 centimetres of snow expected. Environment Canada warns the blowing snow will reduce your visibility.
RELATED IMAGES