The snow squall warnings may have ended for most of the region, but more snow and blowing snow is expected over the weekend.

Environment Canada says some areas will see a few flurries beginning Saturday morning with an accumulation of about 5 centimetres.

Flurries are expected to end Saturday evening.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers on Sunday evening.

Snow squall warnings remain in effect for Grey Bruce on Saturday with 5 to 10 centimetres of snow expected. Environment Canada warns the blowing snow will reduce your visibility.