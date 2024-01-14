More snow, colder temperatures expected this week in Simcoe County

While this weekend's snowstorm got off to a start that was less intense than expected, more snow and colder temperatures are in the forecast for Simcoe County this week.

Strong winds and quick accumulation hit the region hard Friday night but wrapped up well before morning.

"It came down pretty fast, pretty quick, but I think we dodged a bullet," said David Friary, Director of Operations with the City of Barrie. "I don't think we got more than 5 cm."

Environment Canada issued a snow squall warning Saturday afternoon, which is expected to continue until Monday evening in Simcoe County.

The weather agency expected snow squall conditions at times, accumulating anywhere from 15 cm to 50 cm by Monday night.

Lake effect snow is expected to reduce visibility near zero at times, according to Environment Canada, which could make travel difficult in some areas of the region.

"Anytime you get strong winds out of the west or northwest, Georgian Bay is still warm and open; I would say we're going to get quite a few squalls this week," Friary said.

COLD FRONT

While the snow squall warning is expected to be lifted by Monday night, temperatures are set to drop further by midweek.

The weather agency's forecast shows a dip from Monday to Wednesday, averaging highs across the region at -10 C.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly by Thursday to -7 C but will drop again by the weekend, hovering between -10 C and -12 C.

Find the complete long-range forecast here.

