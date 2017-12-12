

CTV Barrie





The first major dumping of snow has arrived, and while it’s been a wake-up call for drivers, it’s a dream come true for people looking to hit the slopes.

Hundreds of skiers and snowboarders were bundled up and ready to go for the first runs of the season at Blue Mountain Resort on Tuesday morning.

“Mid-December is an average start for us. We've had some great temperatures this week; 40 centimetres of snow in the last week. On top of that, our snow makers have been blowing snow at every opportunity,” says Tara Lovell, spokesperson for Blue Mountain Resort.

Blue is getting started with four slopes and three lifts at the centre of the resort, while snow making continues across their terrain.

Cross-country ski trails across the region also opened on Tuesday. Thirty-two kilometres of trail were groomed at Horseshoe Resort, plus 10 kilometres for snow shoeing and fat bikes. Hardwood Ski and Bike, Scenic Caves and Highlands Nordic in Duntroon all took advantage of the fresh snow.

“The past week has been fantastic. The cold temperatures have been wonderful. The past three days we have seen solid snowfall,” says Val Coombs, a spokesperson for Horseshoe Resort.

Groomers were busy prepping the alpine slopes at Horseshoe. They will open for day and night skiing on Thursday. Snow Valley is set to open on Friday.

Mount St. Louis Moonstone was the first resort in the region to open this year.