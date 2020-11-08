BARRIE, ONT. -- Two more staff members at Simcoe Manor in Beeton have tested positive for COVID-19.

Thirty-one employees of the long-term care facility have been diagnosed with the virus since an outbreak was called in late September. Forty-three residents have been sickened, and 10 have died.

Six new infections have been detected among residents and staff over the last seven days. Cases had stabilized over the previous two weeks, and officials believed they might soon be able to declare the outbreak over.

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre took control of the county-run facility in mid-October to control the spread of coronavirus. More Simcoe Manor staffers test positive for COVID-19