More restrictions, more layoffs: How business owners are coping

With another round of restrictions, ringing in the New Year for many Barrie businesses means another financial hit.

"We are out of pocket a lot of money and pre-expenses getting ready for New Year's to have the rug pulled out from underneath us," said the owner of The Queen's Hotel, Chris Gerrard.

With capacity limits capped at 50 per cent and no alcohol allowed past 10:00 p.m., Gerrard says 22 Christmas parties have also been cancelled.

He said the situation forced him to lay off 75 per cent of his staff a week before the holidays.

"A lot of my staff are worried. How are they going to pay the rent? There is just no money. They work in the hospitality industry. It's not about the paycheque; it's about the tipping," said Gerrard.

Even with the newly announced benefits for affected workers and wage and rent subsidies for eligible businesses, Gerrard said it doesn't bring people through the doors.

"It helps ease the pain of taxes and hydro and things that don't change, but people are still staying away," he said.

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) warns it could be the final nail in the coffin for many businesses.

It said any eviction protection in Ontario that was tied to the federal rent program expires mid-January before any new support takes effect.

"You have a lot of businesses too that with these limits are looking at the end of the year and saying can 'I really make a go of it?" said Ryan Mallough, CFIB Senior Director.

The entertainment industry is also feeling the pressure.

"As it stands now about 20 odd events, I've already had to reschedule for the third time, so it's very frustrating because just when you think you see the light at the end of the tunnel, you realize it's a train coming at you," said events coordinator, Forrest Jones.

Unlike restaurants, Jones says there is no financial support for jobs like his or for bands whose gigs have now been cancelled.

"These artists that are performing, fees are $200 to $2,000, but they also have to get the shows, so if they don't have the shows, they obviously have no income," said Jones.

While the Queens Hotel owner said he is planning to have a smaller New Year's event this year, experts say with two years of on-and-off restrictions and closures; it's never been more important to support local.