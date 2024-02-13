More performers added to this summer's Boots and Hearts Festival lineup

BARRIE
    This summer's Boots and Hearts Festival will have a slew of fan favourites, with the announcement of additional performances to the 2024 lineup.

    Jess Moskaluke, known for her hit, 'Cheap Wine and Cigarettes,' and American Idol winner Chayce Beckham, whose hit '23' debuted at number one, will perform as part of Friday's festivities, headlined by Cody Johnson.

    On Saturday, Grammy-nominated Matchbox Twenty will grace the stage at the Burl's Creek event for the band's only Canadian appearance of the year.

    Breakout star Alexandra Kay joins the main stage on Sunday, with Canadian group Emerson Drive, Carly Pearce and headliner Jason Aldean.

    The multi-day festival is scheduled to kick off on August 8 at the event grounds in Oro-Medonte.

    Complete information and tickets are available online.

